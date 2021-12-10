Bear cub attacks inflatable reindeer in California yard

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A California woman captured video of a bear cub brawling with an inflatable reindeer in her neighborhood while the baby bruin's mother watched from nearby.

Donna Hargett of Monrovia posted a video to Facebook showing the bear cub wrestling with the giant inflatable Christmas decoration in a neighbor's front yard.

"I looked up and there it was jumping on the reindeer," Hargett told CBS Los Angeles. "I was laughing to myself out in the street."

Hargett said the mother and cub are frequent visitors to the neighborhood.

"We see these two around all the time," she said. "They're trouble."

Hargett said bears often come down from the nearby San Gabriel Mountains. She said the animals once broke into her home.

"Through the window one time," she said. "There were scratches on the wall and one got up on the bed. There were paw prints."