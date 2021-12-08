Trending
Dec. 8, 2021 / 4:40 PM

Australian vacationer returns home to discover $1.4 million lottery win

By Ben Hooper
A Box Hill, Australia, man said he returned home from a vacation to find the lottery ticket he had bought more than a week earlier was a $1.4 million winner. File Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- An Australian man who bought a lottery ticket just before taking a vacation said he didn't discover until he returned home more than a week later that he was a $1.4 million winner.

The Box Hill, Victoria, man told The Lott officials he bought a ticket for the Nov. 27 TattsLotto drawing at the Box Hill South Newsagency shortly before leaving town for a vacation with his wife.

"I'd been away on a holiday actually, so I had no idea I'd even won," the player said. "I scanned the ticket on The Lott app when I got home last week, and I was absolutely blown away."

The man discovered more than a week after the drawing that he had won $1,434,400.

"I showed my wife, and she didn't believe it, either. She told me that we couldn't talk about it until we'd received the money. So, we've been tight-lipped about it all," the man said. "I couldn't believe it! It's so much more than I ever dreamed I'd win."

The winner said he and his wife are making plans for the windfall.

"We'll pay off the mortgage first, and then we will invest some, too," he said. "We'll also plan some trips to Europe, and then the rest we will save for the future."

