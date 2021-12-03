Goat steals papers from government office in India

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A goat entered a government office in India and was caught on video walking off with a file full of papers from inside the building.

The video, filmed outside the Panchayat Secretary office in Chaubepur, Kanpur, shows an employee chasing after the goat while it holds a file of papers in its mouth.

Advertisement

Witnesses said the goat had entered the building while employees were working outside and walked off with papers from an office where documents related to village development projects are stored.

Chaubepur Block Development Officer Manulal Yadav said the file carried away by the goat only contained scrap papers, and not official documents.

The employees recovered most of the papers from the animal, but some had been chewed up.

Yadav said employees have now been instructed to remain inside the office while working.