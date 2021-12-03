Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 3, 2021 / 12:31 PM

Goat steals papers from government office in India

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A goat entered a government office in India and was caught on video walking off with a file full of papers from inside the building.

The video, filmed outside the Panchayat Secretary office in Chaubepur, Kanpur, shows an employee chasing after the goat while it holds a file of papers in its mouth.

Advertisement

Witnesses said the goat had entered the building while employees were working outside and walked off with papers from an office where documents related to village development projects are stored.

Chaubepur Block Development Officer Manulal Yadav said the file carried away by the goat only contained scrap papers, and not official documents.

The employees recovered most of the papers from the animal, but some had been chewed up.

Yadav said employees have now been instructed to remain inside the office while working.

Read More

Maryland man's unusual 'feeling' leads to $50,000 lottery prize Firefighters wrangle trio of escaped horses in Massachusetts Deer runs through orthopedics company's facility in Minnesota

Latest Headlines

Chunk of ice crashes through roof of New Jersey home
Odd News // 12 minutes ago
Chunk of ice crashes through roof of New Jersey home
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A New Jersey family received a shock when a giant chunk of ice crashed through the roof of their home and ended up in the kitchen.
Maryland man's unusual 'feeling' leads to $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Maryland man's unusual 'feeling' leads to $50,000 lottery prize
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who said he doesn't usually play scratch-off lottery ticket said a "feeling" led him to buy the first $5 ticket he could find -- and he won $50,000.
Firefighters wrangle trio of escaped horses in Massachusetts
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Firefighters wrangle trio of escaped horses in Massachusetts
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts put their cowboy skills to the test when a trio of escaped horses went trotting along a road.
Deer runs through orthopedics company's facility in Minnesota
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Deer runs through orthopedics company's facility in Minnesota
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A deer broke into an orthopedics company's facility in Minnesota and ran loose through the building before being safely ejected.
Minnesota man amasses huge collection of Hamm's Beer memorabilia
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Minnesota man amasses huge collection of Hamm's Beer memorabilia
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A Minnesota man with a love for Hamm's Beer claims he has the country's largest collection of cans and advertising memorabilia from the brand.
Georgia man reunited with class ring after 15 years
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Georgia man reunited with class ring after 15 years
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A Georgia man was reunited with his high school class ring 15 years after he lost it while out on a run.
Loose pig wrangled by animal control deputies in New Mexico
Odd News // 1 day ago
Loose pig wrangled by animal control deputies in New Mexico
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in a New Mexico county said animal control deputies were called out to wrangle a loose pig for the second time this year.
44-foot pyramid of washing machines breaks Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 day ago
44-foot pyramid of washing machines breaks Guinness World Record
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A British company raised awareness of electronics recycling and broke a Guinness World Record by assembling 1,496 recycled washing machines into a gigantic pyramid.
Lizard stows away from Florida to England in suitcase
Odd News // 1 day ago
Lizard stows away from Florida to England in suitcase
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said a green anole lizard stowed away in a traveler's luggage for a 4,500-mile journey from Florida to England.
Man accidentally buys two identical lottery tickets, wins two jackpots
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man accidentally buys two identical lottery tickets, wins two jackpots
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man accidentally purchased two identical tickets for the same lottery drawing and ended up winning two prizes of $25,000 a year for life.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New Zealand woman 'held hostage by a possum'
New Zealand woman 'held hostage by a possum'
Alabama engineer builds world's largest Nerf gun
Alabama engineer builds world's largest Nerf gun
Notable deaths of 2021
Notable deaths of 2021
Bear wanders through California neighborhood, swims in backyard pool
Bear wanders through California neighborhood, swims in backyard pool
WHO warns vaccinated feel 'false sense of security'
WHO warns vaccinated feel 'false sense of security'
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement