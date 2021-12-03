Snowstorm leads to impromptu sleepover for 31 people at Denmark Ikea

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Customers and employees at an Ikea store in Denmark spent the night on the furniture store's display beds after they became stranded by a snowstorm.

Peter Elmose, manager at the Ikea store in Aalborg, in the North Jutland region, said 31 people slept at the store Wednesday night when a snowstorm blocked the nearby roads and brought public transport to a standstill.

Elmose said the impromptu sleepover included watching Christmas specials and soccer games on TV.

"Our kitchen staff have made sure there is hot chocolate, risalamande, pastries, soft drinks, coffee and the odd beer for us in light of the occasion. So we'll be able to keep warm," he told news outlet Nordjyske on Wednesday.

Elmrose said the customers and employees had their pick of comfortable places to sleep.

"We slept in the furniture exhibitions and our showroom on the first floor, where we have beds, mattresses and sofa beds," Elmose told the Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

The temporary tenants were able to leave the next morning. Elmose said the sleepover went "super well."

"It's been a good night. All fun," he said.