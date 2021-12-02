Trending
Dec. 2, 2021 / 4:11 PM

Firefighters wrangle trio of escaped horses in Massachusetts

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts put their cowboy skills to the test when a trio of escaped horses went trotting along a road.

The Topsfield Fire Department said in a Facebook post that the three horses escaped from their "usual overnight accommodations" and went running along Route 1 in Topsfield early Thursday morning.

Firefighters wrangled the loose equines and kept them safe at the property of "a helpful resident."

The horses' owner was located and the animals were returned to their home.

