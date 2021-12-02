Deer runs through orthopedics company's facility in Minnesota

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A deer broke into an orthopedics company's facility in Minnesota and ran loose through the building before being safely ejected.

Twin Cities Orthopedics said the deer made its way into the company's facility in Stillwater and was caught on security cameras running loose through the building.

The video, which the company shared on Facebook, shows the deer vaulting over desks and running through hallways and a large room with exercise machines in its search for an exit.

"Luckily he's in great shape and was returned safe and sound and ready for the holidays," the post said.