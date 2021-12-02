Trending
Dec. 2, 2021 / 3:46 PM

Deer runs through orthopedics company's facility in Minnesota

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A deer broke into an orthopedics company's facility in Minnesota and ran loose through the building before being safely ejected.

Twin Cities Orthopedics said the deer made its way into the company's facility in Stillwater and was caught on security cameras running loose through the building.

The video, which the company shared on Facebook, shows the deer vaulting over desks and running through hallways and a large room with exercise machines in its search for an exit.

"Luckily he's in great shape and was returned safe and sound and ready for the holidays," the post said.

Minnesota man amasses huge collection of Hamm's Beer memorabilia
Odd News // 8 minutes ago
Minnesota man amasses huge collection of Hamm's Beer memorabilia
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A Minnesota man with a love for Hamm's Beer claims he has the country's largest collection of cans and advertising memorabilia from the brand.
Georgia man reunited with class ring after 15 years
Odd News // 22 minutes ago
Georgia man reunited with class ring after 15 years
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A Georgia man was reunited with his high school class ring 15 years after he lost it while out on a run.
Loose pig wrangled by animal control deputies in New Mexico
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Loose pig wrangled by animal control deputies in New Mexico
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in a New Mexico county said animal control deputies were called out to wrangle a loose pig for the second time this year.
44-foot pyramid of washing machines breaks Guinness World Record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
44-foot pyramid of washing machines breaks Guinness World Record
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A British company raised awareness of electronics recycling and broke a Guinness World Record by assembling 1,496 recycled washing machines into a gigantic pyramid.
Lizard stows away from Florida to England in suitcase
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Lizard stows away from Florida to England in suitcase
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said a green anole lizard stowed away in a traveler's luggage for a 4,500-mile journey from Florida to England.
Man accidentally buys two identical lottery tickets, wins two jackpots
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Man accidentally buys two identical lottery tickets, wins two jackpots
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man accidentally purchased two identical tickets for the same lottery drawing and ended up winning two prizes of $25,000 a year for life.
Firefighter rescues dog that fell into frigid Washington river
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Firefighter rescues dog that fell into frigid Washington river
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A Washington firefighter waded through the frigid waters of a river to rescue a dog that fell into the water and became stranded on the other side.
Skysurfer does 160 helicopter spins for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Skysurfer does 160 helicopter spins for Guinness World Record
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A U.S. skysurfer took to the skies of Egypt to break the Guinness World Record for most helicopter spins while skysurfing.
Kansas woman becomes third sister to turn 100
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Kansas woman becomes third sister to turn 100
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A trio of Kansas sisters are celebrating after the youngest of them celebrated her 100th birthday.
Deer seen wandering Alberta town with antlers full of Christmas lights
Odd News // 1 day ago
Deer seen wandering Alberta town with antlers full of Christmas lights
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Alberta said a deer spotted wandering with Christmas lights wrapped around its antlers doesn't appear to be in any immediate distress.
