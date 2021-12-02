Trending
Odd News
Dec. 2, 2021 / 12:40 PM

44-foot pyramid of washing machines breaks Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A British company raised awareness of electronics recycling and broke a Guinness World Record by assembling 1,496 recycled washing machines into a gigantic pyramid.

Guinness World Records said Currys PC World earned the record for largest washing machine pyramid when it arranged the appliances into a pyramid measuring 44 feet and 7 inches tall.

The pyramid's square base, composed of 256 washing machines, measures 31 feet, 7.5 inches on each side.

Currys said the record attempt was aimed at raising awareness of recycling services for electronics.

