Man accidentally buys two identical lottery tickets, wins two jackpots

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man accidentally purchased two identical tickets for the same lottery drawing and ended up winning two prizes of $25,000 a year for life. Scotty Thomas, 49, of Fayetteville, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he was thinking about Saturday's Lucky for Life drawing and couldn't remember if he'd already bought a ticket. Advertisement

"I was just lying in bed watching a basketball game on TV, and I couldn't remember if I filled it out or not," Thomas said. "I went ahead and filled it out again, and the next morning my son asked why there were two different amounts listed. I realized, 'I think I filled it out twice.'"

Thomas, who bought both of his $2 tickets online, ended up winning a $25,000 a year for life prize with each ticket.

"When I realized I won, I had to lie down on the floor because I really just couldn't believe it," Thomas said. "It's just a blessing."

Thomas chose to take both of his prizes as one-time, lump-sum payments -- a total payout of $780,000.

The winner said he plans to use the money to invest in his business, pay off bills, help his family and potentially buy a house.

