Dec. 1, 2021 / 5:24 PM

Man accidentally buys two identical lottery tickets, wins two jackpots

By Ben Hooper
Scotty Thomas ,of Fayetteville, N.C., accidentally purchased two identical tickets for the same Lucky for Life lottery drawing and ended up winning two $25,000 a year for life prizes. File photo by jcjgphotography/Shutterstock

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man accidentally purchased two identical tickets for the same lottery drawing and ended up winning two prizes of $25,000 a year for life.

Scotty Thomas, 49, of Fayetteville, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he was thinking about Saturday's Lucky for Life drawing and couldn't remember if he'd already bought a ticket.

"I was just lying in bed watching a basketball game on TV, and I couldn't remember if I filled it out or not," Thomas said. "I went ahead and filled it out again, and the next morning my son asked why there were two different amounts listed. I realized, 'I think I filled it out twice.'"

Thomas, who bought both of his $2 tickets online, ended up winning a $25,000 a year for life prize with each ticket.

"When I realized I won, I had to lie down on the floor because I really just couldn't believe it," Thomas said. "It's just a blessing."

Thomas chose to take both of his prizes as one-time, lump-sum payments -- a total payout of $780,000.

The winner said he plans to use the money to invest in his business, pay off bills, help his family and potentially buy a house.

