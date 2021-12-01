Skysurfer does 160 helicopter spins for Guinness World Record

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A U.S. skysurfer took to the skies of Egypt to break the Guinness World Record for most helicopter spins while skysurfing.

Keith "Kebe" Edward Snyder, who has won numerous skysurfing national championships and was an alternate for the X Games before it removed the skysurfing category in 2000, took on the world record for helicopter spins in the sky over Egypt's Pyramids of Giza.

Snyder strapped on his skysurfing board and jumped out of a plane at an altitude of 13,500 feet for the record attempt, which ended after he successfully completed a dizzying 160 helicopter spins.

"Nothing can really prepare you for what that feels like. When the tailgate of an Egyptian military C130 lowers and you're looking at Africa for the first time. It's a very amazing, very powerful feeling," Snyder told Guinness after the attempt.

Snyder said he thinks he can top his own feat.

"I would like to challenge what is now my own record. I've already gotten a little bit faster. But I'd like to bring that speed up in the mid-body. I'd also like to investigate a little bit the physics of it," he said.