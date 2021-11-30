Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 30, 2021 / 12:45 PM

Deer rescued from thin ice covering Ontario lake

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A pair of Canadian men used a rope and a paddleboard to rescue a young deer they found stranded on the thin ice covering an Ontario lake.

Devin Bell, 31, said he was headed home when he spotted what appeared to be an animal curled up in the middle of the thin ice covering Black Sturgeon Lake, north of Kenora.

Advertisement

Bell said he pulled over and determined the creature was a deer stranded more than 500 yards from shore.

Bell enlisted the help of friend Johnny Neniska to help him determine whether the deer was even still alive.

The men walked across the ice with a paddleboard in tow and attempted to load the animal onto the board to pull it back to shore.

"I put the paddleboard right up to it, I was kneeling on the paddle board and I grabbed the deer to pull it on and then it came to life," Bell told Global News. "It started freaking out and jumping all over the place and punching holes in the ice."

Bell said he and Neniska attempted to calm the deer so it could be loaded onto the paddleboard and pulled back to shore, but the animal was too agitated. Bell said he ended up tying a rope around the animal and pulling it across the ice behind the paddleboard.

Advertisement

He said it took about an hour to get the deer back to shore, where the animal rested for about 30 minutes before getting up to run -- back toward the lake.

The two men pulled the deer further from the lake and into the nearby woods, where Bell said he later spotted tracks leading away from the ice.

Bell said he feared the deer would not survive without the help it received from the two men.

"The wolves would have grabbed her, probably as soon as the sun went down," he said.

Deer have previously been rescued from similar predicaments on Kenora-area lakes. Ryan Peterson was ice skating on the nearby Lake of the Woods in December 2020 when he ended up lassoing and rescuing three deer stranded on the ice.

Read More

Clerk convinces woman to buy $1.4 million lottery ticket Firefighters rescue puppy stranded under owners' deck India man builds Taj Mahal replica house as gift for his wife

Latest Headlines

Turkish man's 3.46-inch nose earns Guinness World Records title
Odd News // 16 minutes ago
Turkish man's 3.46-inch nose earns Guinness World Records title
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The Turkish man who was verified by Guinness World Records as having the longest nose on a living person said his supersized schnoz gives him an enhanced sense of smell.
Clerk convinces woman to buy $1.4 million lottery ticket
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Clerk convinces woman to buy $1.4 million lottery ticket
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- An Australian woman who won a lottery jackpot of more than $1.4 million said a store clerk talked her into buying the ticket that earned her the windfall.
Firefighters rescue puppy stranded under owners' deck
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Firefighters rescue puppy stranded under owners' deck
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Iowa ended up pulling up the boards from a family's deck to free a puppy trapped underneath the structure.
India man builds Taj Mahal replica house as gift for his wife
Odd News // 20 hours ago
India man builds Taj Mahal replica house as gift for his wife
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- An India man paid tribute to his wife of 27 years by building her a house in the shape of a miniature replica of the iconic Taj Mahal.
Message in a bottle launched from Florida crosses Atlantic Ocean
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Message in a bottle launched from Florida crosses Atlantic Ocean
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A beachcomber on a British Channel island found a message in a bottle that turned out to have been launched off the Florida coast nearly two years earlier.
Deer breaks into New Hampshire school, leaves antler behind
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Deer breaks into New Hampshire school, leaves antler behind
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Police responding to a potential burglary at a New Hampshire elementary school said they responded to find the "suspect" -- a deer -- was still inside the building.
Bear raids $600 worth of frozen meats from Colorado garage
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Bear raids $600 worth of frozen meats from Colorado garage
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A Colorado woman said she will never forget to close her garage door again after a bear raided $600 worth of frozen meats from her freezer.
Overdue book returned to Idaho library after 110 years
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Overdue book returned to Idaho library after 110 years
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- An Idaho library is hailing the return of an overdue book that was checked out from a now-defunct library 110 years earlier.
Man rides 35 miles on electric unicycle while juggling for world record
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Man rides 35 miles on electric unicycle while juggling for world record
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- An Idaho man climbed aboard an electric unicycle and rode for a distance of 35 miles while juggling three balls to set a Guinness World Record.
Bison on the loose for two months spotted in Illinois
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Bison on the loose for two months spotted in Illinois
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Police in Illinois said a bison that has been on the loose since mid-September resurfaced on a rural road and was caught on dashboard camera by an officer's patrol vehicle.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

More than 60 stranded for three nights in British pub due to snow
More than 60 stranded for three nights in British pub due to snow
India man builds Taj Mahal replica house as gift for his wife
India man builds Taj Mahal replica house as gift for his wife
Bear closes front door of New Jersey home
Bear closes front door of New Jersey home
Ikea renting out tiny Tokyo apartment for under $1 a month
Ikea renting out tiny Tokyo apartment for under $1 a month
Bear raids $600 worth of frozen meats from Colorado garage
Bear raids $600 worth of frozen meats from Colorado garage
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement