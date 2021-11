Michael Pick, of Huntsville, Ala., broke a Guinness World Record when he constructed the world's largest Nerf gun. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- An Alabama engineer took inspiration from his childhood to break a Guinness World Record for building the world's largest Nerf gun. Michael Pick, of Huntsville, a software engineer and YouTuber, earned the record by building a version of the Nerf N-Strike Elite Longshot CS-6 that measures 12 feet, 6 inches long -- 300% larger than the original toy. Advertisement

Pick's creation had to be a fully functioning Nerf gun larger than the 6-foot creation of previous record-holder Mark Rober.

"The most challenging part of this build would have to be making the air system fit into the shell of the Nerf gun. Since my supersized build had to be exactly scaled to the standard Nerf gun, the space I had to work with was very limited. Nevertheless, I found a way to make everything fit," Pick told Guinness World Records.

Pick's final creation launches darts made from PVC pipe, foam and 3D-printed caps. The 12-inch darts reach speeds of up to 50 mph and can travel a maximum distance of about 250 feet, Pick said.

"It feels amazing! I've spent a lot of time and effort on this build, so earning a Guinness World Record title is a really nice way to end this project," he said.