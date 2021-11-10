Highly venomous snake rescued from fishing net

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in India came to the assistance of a highly venomous snake found stuck in a fishing net in a rice field.

Residents of Mangalpur, in the Puri district of Odesha, contacted a local snake rescue team when the banded krait snake was found entangled in a fishing net that had been placed in a rice field.

The team cut through the net to free the adult snake.

Rescuers said the serpent was relocated to a suitable habitat away from humans.

Banded krait snakes are among the most highly venomous species of snake found in Asia, but are typically shy and tend to avoid interaction with humans.