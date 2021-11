Jackson Rayne, a professional illusionist, completed 300 straitjacket escapes in eight hours at Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga., to break a Guinness World Record. Photo by Marc NL/Wikimedia Commons

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A professional illusionist broke a Guinness World Record at a Georgia theme park when he completed 300 straitjacket escapes in eight hours. Jackson Rayne took to a stage at Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta and performed the feat that broke the record. Advertisement

Rayne was aiming to beat the previous Guinness World Record of 193 escapes, which was set by James Peters in Britain in 2003.

Rayne said he began to study magic and escape artistry at age 11, and he received his first straitjacket as a Christmas present when he was 17.