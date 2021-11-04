Trending
Nov. 4, 2021 / 1:02 PM

Hong Kong sisters amass collection of 3,388 lip balms

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A pair of young sisters from Hong Kong earned a Guinness World Record when they amassed a collection of 3,388 different lip balms.

Scarlett Ashley Cheng, 6, told Guinness World Records she and her sister, Kaylyn, 8, started collecting lip balms when the younger sister was only a toddler.

"It all started with having dry lips when I was little," Scarlett said. "My parents and my grandma used to put lip balms on my lips everyday to keep them moist.

"At first, they were just plain without any flavors when I was very young, and as I grew older, I started to try out different flavors."

The sisters' collection now includes varieties of lip balm from around the world.

"Over the last few years, collecting lip balms has become one of my hobbies because of the way they look, they taste and they feel," Scarlett said.

The sisters said they have also started making their own DIY lip balms at home and giving them out as gifts to friends and family.

