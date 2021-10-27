Hundreds of rolls of toilet paper spilled onto California highway

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Traffic on a stretch of California highway was slowed due to an unusual hazard: hundreds of rolls of toilet paper in the roadway.

Aerial video from the scene shows the rolls of toilet paper were spread across about 100 yards of Interstate 880 in San Leandro, south of Marina Boulevard.

Transportation authorities said the unusual traffic hazard caused traffic to slow, but no major backups occurred.

The origins of the toilet paper rolls and how they came to be in the roadway were unclear. Witnesses took to social media to question where the toilet paper came from.