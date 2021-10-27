Trending
Odd News
Oct. 27, 2021 / 2:12 PM

Hundreds of rolls of toilet paper spilled onto California highway

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Traffic on a stretch of California highway was slowed due to an unusual hazard: hundreds of rolls of toilet paper in the roadway.

Aerial video from the scene shows the rolls of toilet paper were spread across about 100 yards of Interstate 880 in San Leandro, south of Marina Boulevard.

Transportation authorities said the unusual traffic hazard caused traffic to slow, but no major backups occurred.

The origins of the toilet paper rolls and how they came to be in the roadway were unclear. Witnesses took to social media to question where the toilet paper came from.

Latest Headlines

Iowa bar offers cocktails and karaoke -- but no alcohol
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Iowa bar offers cocktails and karaoke -- but no alcohol
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A new bar in Iowa offers cocktails, karaoke and pizza, but there is one common bar feature absent from the business: alcohol.
Worker finds malfunctioning water well was full of snakes
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Worker finds malfunctioning water well was full of snakes
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A utility worker doing maintenance on a faulty water well in Iowa raised a pipe from the well and discovered it was covered in more than a half dozen snakes.
Escaped cow leads Arizona police on late-night chase
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Escaped cow leads Arizona police on late-night chase
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Police in Arizona ended up in a late-night chase with an escaped cow that went running through a residential neighborhood.
N.C. truck driver wins $1 million while passing through Tennessee
Odd News // 21 hours ago
N.C. truck driver wins $1 million while passing through Tennessee
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A North Carolina truck driver on his way to California found his choice of route to be especially profitable when he won a $1 million lottery jackpot in Tennessee.
Canadian lifts 13,000 pounds in one hour to break Guinness record
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Canadian lifts 13,000 pounds in one hour to break Guinness record
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A Manitoba, Canada, athlete broke a Guinness World Record when he lifted a total of nearly 13,000 pounds over one hour while doing Turkish get-ups.
Lost class ring returned to family after 73 years
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Lost class ring returned to family after 73 years
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A man who found a 1948 high school class ring while exploring with his metal detector was able to return the ring to the family of the man who lost it 73 years earlier.
1,000 Andy Warhol sketches offered for $250 each -- but only one is real
Odd News // 23 hours ago
1,000 Andy Warhol sketches offered for $250 each -- but only one is real
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A New York art collective announced it will be selling 1,000 Andy Warhol sketches for $250 each -- but 999 of them are elaborate forgeries.
Boaters rescue dog found swimming a mile off Florida coast
Odd News // 1 day ago
Boaters rescue dog found swimming a mile off Florida coast
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A group of boaters journeying about a mile off the Florida coast ended up rescuing a lost dog they spotted swimming aimlessly in the ocean.
Lost hiker ignored rescuers' calls, assumed unknown number was spam
Odd News // 1 day ago
Lost hiker ignored rescuers' calls, assumed unknown number was spam
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A Colorado search and rescue team said a hiker lost on a mountain trail for about 24 hours didn't answer phone calls from the team because they assumed the calls were spam.
Restaurant manager breaks Guinness record with 17-foot stack of chairs
Odd News // 1 day ago
Restaurant manager breaks Guinness record with 17-foot stack of chairs
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A restaurant manager in Britain broke a Guinness World Record when he arranged chairs into a stack that reached 17 feet high.
