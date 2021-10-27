Bear crashes wedding reception in Mexico

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A wedding in Mexico became an even more memorable event for everyone present when the reception was interrupted by an unusual crasher: a bear in search of food.

A video posted to TikTok by user @AngieDisa shows the bear knocking over a chair and putting its front paws on a table during dinner at the wedding reception in Chipinque Ecological Park in Nuevo Leon.

Advertisement

People can be heard banging on pots and pans in an attempt to scare the bear away as the animal roots around in an apparent search for food. The bear is seen leaving while guests at a nearby table continue eating their meals without any apparent concern for the wedding crasher's presence.

The filmer said another bear was spotted around the hotel the night before the bruin barged into the reception.

The bear was successfully driven away from the party and no one was injured.