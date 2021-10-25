Nebraska store makes world's largest ice cream sandwich

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A Nebraska grocery store broke a Guinness World Record by creating an ice cream sandwich that weighed in at 2,960 pounds.

The Hy-Vee store in Plattsmouth said Guinness set the goal for the record at 2,460 pounds, and a team of 30 employees worked for five hours to create an ice cream sandwich that beat the goal weight by 500 pounds.

A Guinness adjudicator was on hand to verify the record.

The record-breaking ice cream sandwich was then divided into portions and donated to the Food Bank of Lincoln and the Food Bank for the Heartland.