Oct. 25, 2021 / 12:44 PM

Nebraska store makes world's largest ice cream sandwich

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A Nebraska grocery store broke a Guinness World Record by creating an ice cream sandwich that weighed in at 2,960 pounds.

The Hy-Vee store in Plattsmouth said Guinness set the goal for the record at 2,460 pounds, and a team of 30 employees worked for five hours to create an ice cream sandwich that beat the goal weight by 500 pounds.

A Guinness adjudicator was on hand to verify the record.

The record-breaking ice cream sandwich was then divided into portions and donated to the Food Bank of Lincoln and the Food Bank for the Heartland.

ER nurses get engaged in elaborate hospital roof proposal
Odd News // 17 minutes ago
ER nurses get engaged in elaborate hospital roof proposal
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A pair of ER nurses who fell in love at the Georgia hospital where they both work became engaged in an elaborate proposal on the roof of the building.
Seal makes rare visit to Taiwan fishing harbor
Odd News // 41 minutes ago
Seal makes rare visit to Taiwan fishing harbor
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Taiwan said a young seal made a rare visit to a fishing harbor, but left the area before it could be captured.
Teenage friends split scratch-off lottery ticket, win $3M
Odd News // 2 days ago
Teenage friends split scratch-off lottery ticket, win $3M
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Teenage friends Wyatt Close and Brandon Thompson of Carthage, Tenn., split a scratch-off lottery ticket together and won $3 million.
Pablo Escobar's hippos recognized as legal persons in the U.S.
Odd News // 3 days ago
Pablo Escobar's hippos recognized as legal persons in the U.S.
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A group of about 100 hippos, who are descendants of hippos that were owned by late drug lord Pablo Escobar, have been recognized as legal persons in the U.S.
Hong Kong bus company lulls passengers to sleep with 5-hour tour
Odd News // 3 days ago
Hong Kong bus company lulls passengers to sleep with 5-hour tour
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A Hong Kong tour company is offering a unique solution to help stressed-out passengers get some rest -- a five-hour bus ride to nowhere.
Scottish man finds second message in a bottle from Canada
Odd News // 3 days ago
Scottish man finds second message in a bottle from Canada
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A man walking on a beach in Scotland found a message in a bottle and discovered it was the second such message to travel across the Atlantic Ocean from the same man in Canada.
Lottery drawing comes up 5-5-5; 10,726 tickets win top prizes
Odd News // 3 days ago
Lottery drawing comes up 5-5-5; 10,726 tickets win top prizes
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The North Carolina Education Lottery said 10,726 tickets became winners when the Carolina Pick 3 drawing came up with the numbers 5-5-5.
Alligator caught trying to break into community pool in North Carolina
Odd News // 3 days ago
Alligator caught trying to break into community pool in North Carolina
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Police in North Carolina said they were called to a neighborhood to eject an alligator found trying to gain access to a community pool.
Florida boat captain finds 6-inch megalodon tooth
Odd News // 3 days ago
Florida boat captain finds 6-inch megalodon tooth
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A Florida charter boat captain said he was just off the coast when he made a rare discovery -- a megalodon tooth measuring more than 6 inches long.
'Nightmare on Elm Street' house listed for $3.5 million
Odd News // 3 days ago
'Nightmare on Elm Street' house listed for $3.5 million
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles home from the 1984 movie "A Nightmare on Elm Street" has been listed for sale in time for Halloween with an asking price of $3.5 million.
