Pixabay Hong Kong tour company Ulu Travel launched a new service offering five-hour trips on an uninterrupted sleeping bus. Photo by Zsolt Nagy

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A Hong Kong tour company is offering a unique solution to help stressed-out passengers get some rest -- a five-hour bus ride to nowhere. For those who find they get their most restful sleep to the sounds and motions of the road, Ulu Travel is offering tickets to the longest bus route in Hong Kong, traveling 47 miles around the Tuen Mun highway and North Lantau Island on the "uninterrupted sleeping bus." Advertisement

Passengers can choose among four types of cabins on the double-decker bus, with tickets prices ranging from $13 to $51. The itinerary offers a "food coma lunch" and stops at various scenic sites and drop-off locations.

Passengers meet at a restaurant for a two-course western meal before boarding the bus to start sleeping. Stops include Ho Wo Street, Butterfly Beach, Tuen Mun Chek Lap Kok Tunnel and Inspiration Lake.

The sleeping bus tour was sold out for its inaugural trip Saturday, NPR reported.