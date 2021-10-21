Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 21, 2021 / 3:49 PM

Spanish researchers free massive sunfish from tuna nets

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Spanish researchers shared video of a massive sunfish rescued from tuna nets that weighed at least 2,200 pounds -- and might weigh nearly twice that.

Researchers with the Estrecho Marine Biology Station of the University of Seville said the sunfish was found entangled in tuna nets Oct. 14 off the coast of Ceuta and it took two cranes to lift the fish out of the water to be freed from its predicament.

Advertisement

The researchers said they attempted to weigh the fish, but their scale topped out at 2,200 pounds. They estimated the sunfish, the largest species of bony fish in the world, could weigh up to 4,000.

The sunfish, which measured 10.5 feet long and 9.5 feet wide, is believed to be the largest ever found in the region, the researchers said.

The sunfish was returned to the water and set free.

Read More

Police, ranchers corral loose bull in Arizona neighborhood Ball python captured at Illinois forest preserve Man shopping for birthday party supplies buys $50,000 Powerball ticket

Latest Headlines

Police, ranchers corral loose bull in Arizona neighborhood
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Police, ranchers corral loose bull in Arizona neighborhood
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Police and ranchers responded to an Arizona neighborhood where a loose bull was spotted wandering near an elementary school.
Ball python captured at Illinois forest preserve
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Ball python captured at Illinois forest preserve
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Police at an Illinois forest preserve are reminding residents not to dump their unwanted pets after an officer captured a loose ball python.
Man shopping for birthday party supplies buys $50,000 Powerball ticket
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Man shopping for birthday party supplies buys $50,000 Powerball ticket
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A Maryland man had an extra happy birthday when he bought a $50,000 lottery ticket while out getting supplies for his party.
Idaho angler sets state record with 46.7-pound grass carp
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Idaho angler sets state record with 46.7-pound grass carp
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- An Idaho man shattered a state record when he reeled in a grass carp that tipped the scales at a staggering 46.7 pounds.
Netherlands woman named world's tallest bodybuilder
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Netherlands woman named world's tallest bodybuilder
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- An athlete from the Netherlands who stands at 5 feet, 11.92 inches has been declared the tallest female bodybuilder in the world by Guinness World Records.
Emergency responders free puppy with paw stuck in bathtub drain
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Emergency responders free puppy with paw stuck in bathtub drain
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Police and firefighters in New York came to the rescue of a puppy that became trapped in her family's bathtub when her paw got stuck in the drain.
Venomous snake stows away from India to England in shipping container
Odd News // 1 day ago
Venomous snake stows away from India to England in shipping container
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Staff from a British animal hospital were summoned to a local business to capture a highly venomous snake that stowed away in a shipping container from India.
Couple in flooded India region float to wedding in a cooking pot
Odd News // 1 day ago
Couple in flooded India region float to wedding in a cooking pot
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- An Indian couple living in a region that experienced severe flooding took an unusual vehicle to reach their wedding venue -- a cooking pot.
Texas woman seeks Guinness record with 78-foot homecoming mum
Odd News // 1 day ago
Texas woman seeks Guinness record with 78-foot homecoming mum
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A Texas craft store owner is attempting to set a Guinness World Record with a 78-foot-long homecoming mum.
Firefighters rescue cat trapped in cinder block wall
Odd News // 1 day ago
Firefighters rescue cat trapped in cinder block wall
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- An Arizona fire department rescued a cat that found itself stuck inside a cinder block wall.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Testicle bath' birth control device earns Germany's Dyson Prize
'Testicle bath' birth control device earns Germany's Dyson Prize
Netherlands woman named world's tallest bodybuilder
Netherlands woman named world's tallest bodybuilder
Tiny crack disqualifies pumpkin thought to be largest in U.S.
Tiny crack disqualifies pumpkin thought to be largest in U.S.
Wildlife officials free mule deer from backyard hammock in Idaho
Wildlife officials free mule deer from backyard hammock in Idaho
Texas woman seeks Guinness record with 78-foot homecoming mum
Texas woman seeks Guinness record with 78-foot homecoming mum
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement