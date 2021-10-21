Trending
Odd News
Oct. 21, 2021 / 5:39 PM

Alligator caught trying to break into community pool in North Carolina

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Police in North Carolina said they were called to a neighborhood to eject an alligator found trying to gain access to a community pool.

The Sunset Beach Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers were dispatched to the Oyster Bay Drive area of the city on a report of an alligator trying to get into the community pool.

Officers arrived on the scene to find the reptile had broken through the porch lattice at the pool's reservation office.

The alligator was escorted to a nearby pond.

