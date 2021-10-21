Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 21, 2021 / 5:18 PM

'Nightmare on Elm Street' house listed for $3.5 million

By Ben Hooper
'Nightmare on Elm Street' house listed for $3.5 million
The house that served as a filming location for Wes Craven's 1984 slasher film "A Nightmare on Elm Street" is on the market for $3.5 million. Photo courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles home from the 1984 movie A Nightmare on Elm Street has been listed for sale in time for Halloween with an asking price of $3.5 million.

The three-bedroom Spaulding Square house, listed by realty agency Douglas Elliman, was purchased previously for $2.1 million in 2013 by Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria.

Advertisement

The two-story house served as protagonist Nancy Thompson's home in Wes Craven's classic slasher film, and was the location of the character's final showdown with iconic serial killer Freddy Krueger.

"It's so much fun bringing this house to market during a historic real estate inventory shortage," listing agent Learka Bosnak told MarketWatch.

"Buyers are worn out. They've been looking for a great house, one with enough bedrooms and en suite bathrooms and space to work from home. And here it is, and it's beautiful, and it's ready to buy, and it has this incredibly fun movie history."

The house's appeal lies in more than its cinematic history, said Bosnak's listing agent partner, Heather T. Roy.

"The facade is iconic, but the ties to the movie stop as soon as you walk through the front door. Inside, it's a beautiful traditional-style space with a modern twist," Roy told the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

Offers on the house are appropriately due on Halloween, the agents said.

Read More

California angler rescues whale entangled in lobster trap Spanish researchers free massive sunfish from tuna nets Police, ranchers corral loose bull in Arizona neighborhood

Latest Headlines

Lottery drawing comes up 5-5-5; 10,726 tickets win top prizes
Odd News // 5 minutes ago
Lottery drawing comes up 5-5-5; 10,726 tickets win top prizes
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The North Carolina Education Lottery said 10,726 tickets became winners when the Carolina Pick 3 drawing came up with the numbers 5-5-5.
Alligator caught trying to break into community pool in North Carolina
Odd News // 26 minutes ago
Alligator caught trying to break into community pool in North Carolina
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Police in North Carolina said they were called to a neighborhood to eject an alligator found trying to gain access to a community pool.
Florida boat captain finds 6-inch megalodon tooth
Odd News // 45 minutes ago
Florida boat captain finds 6-inch megalodon tooth
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A Florida charter boat captain said he was just off the coast when he made a rare discovery -- a megalodon tooth measuring more than 6 inches long.
California angler rescues whale entangled in lobster trap
Odd News // 1 hour ago
California angler rescues whale entangled in lobster trap
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A San Diego angler fishing with friends about 100 miles off the coast came to the rescue of a whale found entangled in a lobster trap.
Spanish researchers free massive sunfish from tuna nets
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Spanish researchers free massive sunfish from tuna nets
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Spanish researchers shared video of a massive sunfish rescued from tuna nets that weighed at least 2,200 pounds -- and might weigh nearly twice that.
Police, ranchers corral loose bull in Arizona neighborhood
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Police, ranchers corral loose bull in Arizona neighborhood
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Police and ranchers responded to an Arizona neighborhood where a loose bull was spotted wandering near an elementary school.
Ball python captured at Illinois forest preserve
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Ball python captured at Illinois forest preserve
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Police at an Illinois forest preserve are reminding residents not to dump their unwanted pets after an officer captured a loose ball python.
Man shopping for birthday party supplies buys $50,000 Powerball ticket
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man shopping for birthday party supplies buys $50,000 Powerball ticket
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A Maryland man had an extra happy birthday when he bought a $50,000 lottery ticket while out getting supplies for his party.
Idaho angler sets state record with 46.7-pound grass carp
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho angler sets state record with 46.7-pound grass carp
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- An Idaho man shattered a state record when he reeled in a grass carp that tipped the scales at a staggering 46.7 pounds.
Netherlands woman named world's tallest bodybuilder
Odd News // 1 day ago
Netherlands woman named world's tallest bodybuilder
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- An athlete from the Netherlands who stands at 5 feet, 11.92 inches has been declared the tallest female bodybuilder in the world by Guinness World Records.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Netherlands woman named world's tallest bodybuilder
Netherlands woman named world's tallest bodybuilder
'Testicle bath' birth control device earns Germany's Dyson Prize
'Testicle bath' birth control device earns Germany's Dyson Prize
Tiny crack disqualifies pumpkin thought to be largest in U.S.
Tiny crack disqualifies pumpkin thought to be largest in U.S.
Wildlife officials free mule deer from backyard hammock in Idaho
Wildlife officials free mule deer from backyard hammock in Idaho
Texas woman seeks Guinness record with 78-foot homecoming mum
Texas woman seeks Guinness record with 78-foot homecoming mum
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement