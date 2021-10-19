Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 19, 2021 / 5:13 PM

Bear wanders into house, breaks computer monitor

By

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- An Alberta man captured photos when a bear wandered into his family's home and made a mess of his son's gaming computer.

Sean Reddy said the bear encounter at his Fort McMurray-area home began when his dogs cornered the bear in the family's garage.

Advertisement

Reddy said he got his dogs to safety and the bear was gone when he checked the garage, leading him to assume the animal had left the area.

The father said he soon discovered he was wrong when his 10-year-old son reported hearing scratching sounds inside the house. The bear had climbed in through a window and Reddy saw the animal cross a hallway into his son's bedroom.

Reddy posted photos to Facebook showing the bear investigating his son's computer.

The resident enlisted the help of a neighbor to use a bookshelf and other furniture to create a barricade before reopening the bedroom door to allow the bear to leave through the same window it used to enter the home.

Reddy said the damage to the house was minimal, but the bear smashed his son's computer monitor and ate some cereal that had been left out.

Advertisement

Alberta Fish and Wildlife officials said they set up a trap outside Reddy's home, but the bear has yet to return to the scene of the break-in.

Read More

Grateful Dead T-shirt auctioned for a record-breaking $17,640 Mountain lion captured at California condo complex North American snapping turtle found living behind British supermarket

Latest Headlines

Grateful Dead T-shirt auctioned for a record-breaking $17,640
Odd News // 37 minutes ago
Grateful Dead T-shirt auctioned for a record-breaking $17,640
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A Grateful Dead T-shirt that was one of the band's first pieces of original merchandise was auctioned for a record-breaking $17,640.
Mountain lion captured at California condo complex
Odd News // 51 minutes ago
Mountain lion captured at California condo complex
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in California said they successfully captured a mountain lion that wandered into a condo complex and climbed a tree.
North American snapping turtle found living behind British supermarket
Odd News // 2 hours ago
North American snapping turtle found living behind British supermarket
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said a man walking next to a river found a 20-inch-long North American snapping turtle -- and took it home to his bathtub.
Animal control officers wrangle loose pigs on Tennessee highway
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Animal control officers wrangle loose pigs on Tennessee highway
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Tennessee rounded up a pair of loose pigs after one of the escaped hogs was spotted running on a highway by a U.S. congressman.
Wildlife officials free mule deer from backyard hammock in Idaho
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Wildlife officials free mule deer from backyard hammock in Idaho
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Idaho came to the rescue of a mule deer buck that needed some help disentangling its antlers from a resident's backyard hammock.
Man reels in 13-foot hammerhead shark from North Carolina beach
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Man reels in 13-foot hammerhead shark from North Carolina beach
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man fishing from a beach said he was shocked to reel in a hammerhead shark measuring more than 13 feet long.
Woman wins $103,472 lottery jackpot while waiting for sandwich
Odd News // 1 day ago
Woman wins $103,472 lottery jackpot while waiting for sandwich
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said she has a craving for soup and a sandwich to thank for her winning a $103,472 lottery jackpot.
Israeli diver finds 900-year-old sword on seabed
Odd News // 1 day ago
Israeli diver finds 900-year-old sword on seabed
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The Israel Antiquities Authority said a diver off the country's northern coast found a 900-year-old sword believed to have belonged to a knight during the Crusades.
Vase purchased for $4.99 at thrift store valued at up to $15,000
Odd News // 1 day ago
Vase purchased for $4.99 at thrift store valued at up to $15,000
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A glass vase purchased for $4.99 at a thrift store in the Pacific Northwest is expected to sell for up to $15,000 after it was identified as a rare piece from 1902.
Harambe gorilla statue installed opposite Wall Street's Charging Bull
Odd News // 1 day ago
Harambe gorilla statue installed opposite Wall Street's Charging Bull
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The famous Charging Bull sculpture on New York's Wall Street was joined Monday by a 7-foot statue of Harambe, the gorilla.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Harambe gorilla statue installed opposite Wall Street's Charging Bull
Harambe gorilla statue installed opposite Wall Street's Charging Bull
'Testicle bath' birth control device earns Germany's Dyson Prize
'Testicle bath' birth control device earns Germany's Dyson Prize
Tiny crack disqualifies pumpkin thought to be largest in U.S.
Tiny crack disqualifies pumpkin thought to be largest in U.S.
Israeli diver finds 900-year-old sword on seabed
Israeli diver finds 900-year-old sword on seabed
Vase purchased for $4.99 at thrift store valued at up to $15,000
Vase purchased for $4.99 at thrift store valued at up to $15,000
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/