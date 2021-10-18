Harambe gorilla statue installed opposite Wall Street's Charging Bull

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The famous Charging Bull sculpture on New York's Wall Street was joined Monday by a 7-foot statue of Harambe, the gorilla.

The statue of Harambe, who became a viral meme in 2016, was installed Monday in Bowling Green Park by the founders of Sapien.Network.

Sapien.Network, a planned social networking platform "dedicated to putting the needs and welfare of human beings first," also installed 10,000 bananas around the Charging Bull.

The company's founders said the installation is meant to show Wall Street has gone "bananas" in expanding the disparity of wealth between the top of 1% of the population and the rest of the country.

Harambe was shot and killed in 2016 after picking up a 3-year-old boy who wandered into the gorilla exhibit at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden. The gorilla's death sparked a nationwide debate about keeping primates in captivity, and Harambe became a viral meme.