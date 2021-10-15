Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 15, 2021 / 3:16 PM

Reptile rescuer finds nearly 100 rattlesnakes under California home

By

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- An animal rescuer responding to a California home where snakes were spotted under the house said he ended up rounding up nearly 100 rattlesnakes.

Al Wolf of Sonoma County Reptile Rescue said he responded to a North Bay home where a resident spotted a snake slithering under the building, and he looked under the house to discover dozens of rattlesnakes taking shelter.

Advertisement

"It took about three hours, but I found a total of 92 rattlesnakes under that house, I was tickled pink, I wish that happened everyday to me," Wolf told WABC-TV.

Wolf posted photos of the snakes he removed from under the house to Facebook.

The reptile rescuer said it's unusual to find so many rattlesnakes in one place, and the recent drought is likely to blame.

"The drought will cause them to go to areas where there's water, looking for lizards and rodents," he said.

Read More

Sanitation workers recover New York woman's lost photo albums Oklahoma woman grows 13-foot, 6-inch okra plant Man wins $1 million lottery prize after dreaming of jackpot

Latest Headlines

Ohio farmers' 2,164-pound green squash sets world record
Odd News // 42 minutes ago
Ohio farmers' 2,164-pound green squash sets world record
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A pair of Ohio farmers took their 2,164-pound green squash to a giant vegetable competition and walked away with a world record.
Baby bison goes wandering in North Carolina town
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Baby bison goes wandering in North Carolina town
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A baby bison caused a stir in North Carolina when it escaped from its owner and was spotted wandering near a school.
Sanitation workers recover New York woman's lost photo albums
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Sanitation workers recover New York woman's lost photo albums
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The New York Department of Sanitation came to the rescue when a woman's photo albums representing more than a century of family history were accidentally thrown in the trash.
Oklahoma woman grows 13-foot, 6-inch okra plant
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Oklahoma woman grows 13-foot, 6-inch okra plant
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma gardener is seeking Guinness World Records recognition for an unusual resident of her garden: an okra plant that measures more than 13 feet high.
Man wins $1 million lottery prize after dreaming of jackpot
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Man wins $1 million lottery prize after dreaming of jackpot
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said a dream he had about winning a lottery jackpot proved prophetic when he won $1 million from a scratch-off ticket the next day.
Florida man who caught gator in trash can removes snake from house
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Florida man who caught gator in trash can removes snake from house
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A Florida man who went viral for using a trash can to catch an alligator shared video of his latest animal encounter when a large snake invaded his home.
Australian farmer finds five-legged lamb in his flock
Odd News // 1 day ago
Australian farmer finds five-legged lamb in his flock
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- An Australian wool farmer said a lamb from his family's flock will now become a family pet because of an unusual feature: an extra leg growing out of its head.
Man finds nearly 50-year-old message between two walls of his home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man finds nearly 50-year-old message between two walls of his home
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- An Australian man renovating his home found a message in a bottle concealed between two walls, and was able to find one of the construction workers who wrote the note nearly 50 years earlier.
UFOs spotted over New Jersey city may have been drones
Odd News // 1 day ago
UFOs spotted over New Jersey city may have been drones
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Residents of a New Jersey city spotted a series of mysterious lights in the night sky, and at least one expert said the cause may have been drones practicing for a light show.
Escaped African caracal cat safely recaptured in Michigan
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped African caracal cat safely recaptured in Michigan
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- An exotic African caracal cat that escaped from a Michigan home was safely captured and returned to its owner, animal rescuers said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida man who caught gator in trash can removes snake from house
Florida man who caught gator in trash can removes snake from house
Tiny Tennessee town listed for $725,000
Tiny Tennessee town listed for $725,000
Maryland man wins $100,000 lottery jackpot after $1,000, $10,000 prizes
Maryland man wins $100,000 lottery jackpot after $1,000, $10,000 prizes
Kentucky store earns Guinness record for world's largest pocket knife
Kentucky store earns Guinness record for world's largest pocket knife
Man finds nearly 50-year-old message between two walls of his home
Man finds nearly 50-year-old message between two walls of his home
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/