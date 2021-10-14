Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 14, 2021 / 4:54 PM

Florida man who caught gator in trash can removes snake from house

By

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A Florida man who went viral for using a trash can to catch an alligator shared video of his latest animal encounter when a large snake invaded his home.

Eugene Bozzi, who uses the alias Abdul Gene Malik online, posted a video to Instagram showing him carrying a long snake at arm's length outside his Mount Dora home.

Advertisement

Bozzi said the snake had found its way inside his home, and he returned it to its habitat outside.

Bozzi previously made headlines when a video went viral showing him using a trash can to catch an alligator wandering through his neighborhood.

Read More

Australian farmer finds five-legged lamb in his flock Man finds nearly 50-year-old message between two walls of his home UFOs spotted over New Jersey city may have been drones

Latest Headlines

Man wins $1 million lottery prize after dreaming of jackpot
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Man wins $1 million lottery prize after dreaming of jackpot
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said a dream he had about winning a lottery jackpot proved prophetic when he won $1 million from a scratch-off ticket the next day.
Australian farmer finds five-legged lamb in his flock
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Australian farmer finds five-legged lamb in his flock
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- An Australian wool farmer said a lamb from his family's flock will now become a family pet because of an unusual feature: an extra leg growing out of its head.
Man finds nearly 50-year-old message between two walls of his home
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Man finds nearly 50-year-old message between two walls of his home
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- An Australian man renovating his home found a message in a bottle concealed between two walls, and was able to find one of the construction workers who wrote the note nearly 50 years earlier.
UFOs spotted over New Jersey city may have been drones
Odd News // 3 hours ago
UFOs spotted over New Jersey city may have been drones
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Residents of a New Jersey city spotted a series of mysterious lights in the night sky, and at least one expert said the cause may have been drones practicing for a light show.
Escaped African caracal cat safely recaptured in Michigan
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Escaped African caracal cat safely recaptured in Michigan
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- An exotic African caracal cat that escaped from a Michigan home was safely captured and returned to its owner, animal rescuers said.
Kentucky store earns Guinness record for world's largest pocket knife
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Kentucky store earns Guinness record for world's largest pocket knife
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A 34-foot, 6-inch folding knife created in Kentucky was certified by Guinness World Records as the world's largest pocket knife.
Dog rescued from cave in New York park after five days
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Dog rescued from cave in New York park after five days
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A New Jersey rescue team descended into a rocky crevice inside a New York state park to rescue a dog that was trapped for five days.
Maryland man wins $100,000 lottery jackpot after $1,000, $10,000 prizes
Odd News // 1 day ago
Maryland man wins $100,000 lottery jackpot after $1,000, $10,000 prizes
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A Maryland man on a lucky streak collected a $100,000 lottery prize after winning $1,000 earlier this year and $10,000 last year.
600-pound leatherback turtle rescued from Massachusetts mudflat
Odd News // 1 day ago
600-pound leatherback turtle rescued from Massachusetts mudflat
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The New England Aquarium shared video from the rescue of a 600-pound leatherback turtle that was found stranded in a Massachusetts mudflat.
Eurasian eagle owl escapes during training at Minnesota Zoo
Odd News // 1 day ago
Eurasian eagle owl escapes during training at Minnesota Zoo
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Zoo is asking the public to keep an eye on the skies after a Eurasian eagle owl escaped from its keeper during a training session.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tiny Tennessee town listed for $725,000
Tiny Tennessee town listed for $725,000
Twins set pickleball world record with more than 16,000 shots
Twins set pickleball world record with more than 16,000 shots
Statues from British garden identified as ancient Egyptian, sell for $265,510
Statues from British garden identified as ancient Egyptian, sell for $265,510
Low car tire leads Michigan man to $500,000 lottery jackpot
Low car tire leads Michigan man to $500,000 lottery jackpot
Ontario woman wakes to meteorite landing on her pillow
Ontario woman wakes to meteorite landing on her pillow
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/