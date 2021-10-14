Florida man who caught gator in trash can removes snake from house

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A Florida man who went viral for using a trash can to catch an alligator shared video of his latest animal encounter when a large snake invaded his home.

Eugene Bozzi, who uses the alias Abdul Gene Malik online, posted a video to Instagram showing him carrying a long snake at arm's length outside his Mount Dora home.

Advertisement

Bozzi said the snake had found its way inside his home, and he returned it to its habitat outside.

Bozzi previously made headlines when a video went viral showing him using a trash can to catch an alligator wandering through his neighborhood.