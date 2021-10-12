Low car tire leads Michigan man to $500,000 lottery jackpot

A Genesee County, Mich., man went into a Speedway gas station in Grand Blanc to get change for the air machine and bought a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $500,000 jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A Michigan man found having low air in one of his tires and being short on change to be a lucky sequence of events when it led to his winning a $500,000 lottery jackpot.

The 48-year-old Genesee County man told Michigan Lottery officials he stopped at the Speedway gas station in Grand Blanc to put air in his low tire, but he had to go inside the store because he didn't have enough change for the machine.

"I stopped to put air in my tire and when I went inside to get change for the machine, I bought a couple 20X The Cash tickets," the man recalled. "I got back in my car and scratched the ticket off and as soon as I saw the three matching symbols and prize amount, I knew I had won big!"

The ticket turned out to be a $500,000 top prize winner.

"My dad and I played Lottery together for years and we always said if we hit big, there was no need to keep playing. This is the last ticket I'll ever buy," the winner said.

The man said his winnings will go into savings for the time being.