Odd News
Aug. 11, 2021 / 4:27 PM

Florida man's truck totaled by lightning strike caught on dash cam

By

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A Florida man's dashboard camera was rolling when a bolt of lightning struck his brand-new 2020 Ford Ranger truck and put the vehicle "in intensive care."

Jack Foraker said he was approaching Big Carlos Pass in Lee County while on his way home to Estero when he drove into the storm.

"I saw a few people that were just stragglers leaving the beach. And I said to myself, those are the type of people who get hit by lightning because they're just leaving too late, and continued going. Turns out, they weren't the people that got hit by lightning, I was," Foraker told WINK-TV.

Foraker's dashboard camera was recording when a bolt of lightning struck his vehicle, causing it to shut down.

"Just sounded like a shotgun blast to the back of my truck. And then yeah, it was. It was pretty scary," he said. "My windshield wiper stopped, lost my power brakes, lost my power steering."

The driver, who was not injured, was able to pull over to the side of the road.

The truck, which only had 4,000 miles on it, was badly damaged.

"Pretty much put my truck in intensive care," Foraker said.

He said the truck was in the shop for 40 days while mechanics tried to revive it, but he is now resigned to simply buying a replacement vehicle.

Foraker said the incident should serve as a warning to others of the danger posed by lightning.

"You're not to be afraid of the sharks, you don't have to be afraid of the stingrays. You're going to be afraid of lightning because it kills people here," he said.

The danger of lightning was on full display last week in California's San Bernardino National Forest, where firefighters extinguished five separate tree fires sparked by lightning strikes from a single storm. Witness Michael Bogan captured video of a tree splitting in half at the trunk after being struck near the Big Bear Airport.

Latest Headlines

Man collects $3M lottery jackpot two weeks after $40,000 win
Odd News // 42 minutes ago
Man collects $3M lottery jackpot two weeks after $40,000 win
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man who collected a $40,000 lottery prize discovered his lucky streak wasn't over when he scored a $3 million jackpot just two weeks later.
Family from British Columbia thrift store photo discovery identified
Odd News // 50 minutes ago
Family from British Columbia thrift store photo discovery identified
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A British Columbia woman who found old photos in an album she bought from a thrift store was able to find family members, thanks to social media and a TV news broadcast.
Painting bought at thrift store could be worth more than $20,000
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Painting bought at thrift store could be worth more than $20,000
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A man who bought a painting from a British Columbia, Canada, thrift store for $96 said he discovered the piece could be worth more than $20,000.
Colorado sheriff's deputy frees trapped bear from car
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Colorado sheriff's deputy frees trapped bear from car
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A sheriff's deputy in Colorado responded to a residential area in which a mother bear had trapped herself inside a car as her two cubs watched nearby.
Animal rescuers searching for hissing cobra find electric toothbrush
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Animal rescuers searching for hissing cobra find electric toothbrush
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers called to a Singapore home in which a woman thought she heard a cobra hissing wound up rescuing the resident from a malfunctioning electric toothbrush.
Ring lost for 10 years found outside Texas high school
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Ring lost for 10 years found outside Texas high school
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A Texas man's college ring was returned to its owner a decade after being lost when a teenager found it on the ground outside his high school.
115-year-old time capsule found during church demolition in Seattle
Odd News // 5 hours ago
115-year-old time capsule found during church demolition in Seattle
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A crew assisting with demolishing a 115-year-old Seattle church to make way for affordable housing discovered a previously unknown time capsule hidden behind the cornerstone.
$27.9M lottery winner kept his luck secret for more than a month
Odd News // 1 day ago
$27.9M lottery winner kept his luck secret for more than a month
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Toronto man who won a $27.9 million lottery jackpot said he was in such a state of disbelief about his good luck that he kept it secret for more than a month.
Escaped dog runs 2 miles to owner's work in Connecticut
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped dog runs 2 miles to owner's work in Connecticut
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Connecticut dog fled from her owners' parents' house and turned up 2 miles away -- at the housing facility where her owner works.
23-year-old pig dubbed the world's oldest by Guinness World Records
Odd News // 1 day ago
23-year-old pig dubbed the world's oldest by Guinness World Records
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- An Illinois couple's pet pig has been dubbed the oldest pig in captivity ever by Guinness World Records at age 23.
