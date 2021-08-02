Lightning strike splits large California tree in half at the trunk

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A large pine tree struck by lightning in California was caught on camera as it split in half at the trunk in the aftermath of the strike.

Michael Bogan captured video of the tree on fire near Big Bear Airport after it was struck by a bolt of lightning.

Advertisement

The tree, believed to be at least 200 years old, split in half at the trunk as it burned.

"It was a gorgeous 200+ year old healthy tree that had an unlucky day," Bogan tweeted.

The San Bernardino National Forest said firefighters visited the scene Sunday to cut down what was left of the tree. Officials said firefighters responded to five fires caused by lightning strikes on trees Saturday.