Bear runs into Tennessee restaurant, attracts crowd of onlookers

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A bear wandering on the sidewalk in a Tennessee city draw a crowd of onlookers when it darted through a door into an open restaurant.

Kacie Faulling Myers, a South Carolinian visiting Gatlinburg with her family, captured video of pedestrians flocking to the windows of Crawdaddy's Restaurant & Oyster Bar after a bear ran into the eatery.

"Can you imagine sitting in the restaurant and a bear coming out?" Faulling Myers says in the video.

Faulling Myers also captured photos of the bear wandering on the sidewalk outside Crawdaddy's and getting within arm's reach of several pedestrians.

An employee at Crawdaddy's said the bear entered through the front door and ran up a staircase, and then turned around and left.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said bears are a common sight in Gatlinburg, and offered advice for steering clear of the wild animals. The agency said bears typically will not act aggressively toward humans, but people always should keep a safe distance from them.

Joseph Deel, a Tennessee man who visited Gatlinburg with friends in late July, shared a video showing him releasing a bear that had managed to close itself inside his car.



