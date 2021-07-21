Trending
July 21, 2021 / 2:16 PM

Tennessee man frees trapped bear from inside his car

July 21 (UPI) -- A Tennessee man captured video of the unusual situation that resulted when a bear became trapped inside his car.

Joseph Deel posted a video to TikTok showing how he opened a door to his car while visiting Gatlinburg with friends and allowed a trapped bear to exit the vehicle.

The group shouted at the bear to get it to leave the area.

Deel said the car still seemed to be in functioning condition after the bear's exit, but the damage caused it to break down on his drive home to Johnson City. He said he had to leave the car at the side of a road, where someone broke in and stole the battery, catalytic converter and exhaust manifold.

Deel's insurance company declared the vehicle to be totaled.

Latest Headlines

'Pillars' of mosquitoes fill the sky in Russian driver's video
Odd News // 13 minutes ago
'Pillars' of mosquitoes fill the sky in Russian driver's video
July 21 (UPI) -- A man driving in a Russian village captured video of a massive swarm of mosquitoes that formed "pillars" stretching from the ground to high up in the sky.
Brazilian athlete breaks world record with 951 chest-to-ground burpees
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Brazilian athlete breaks world record with 951 chest-to-ground burpees
July 21 (UPI) -- A Brazilian athlete living in Singapore broke a Guinness World Record when he completed 951 chest-to-ground burpees in one hour.
Highway shut down after 'idiots' free cow from farm
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Highway shut down after 'idiots' free cow from farm
July 21 (UPI) -- Police in England said a highway was shut down temporarily after "idiots" forced a farmer's gate open and allowed a cow to escape.
Free lottery ticket from COVID-19 vaccination earns man $1 million
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Free lottery ticket from COVID-19 vaccination earns man $1 million
July 20 (UPI) -- A Texas man who received a free scratch-off lottery ticket when he got his COVID-19 vaccine in Arkansas ended up claiming a $1 million jackpot.
Kitten rescued from 20-foot deep storm drain on Long Island
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Kitten rescued from 20-foot deep storm drain on Long Island
July 20 (UPI) -- Police and animal rescuers in New York came to the assistance of a kitten that fell 20 feet down into a storm drain.
TSA reunites couple with diamond lost at New York airport checkpoint
Odd News // 22 hours ago
TSA reunites couple with diamond lost at New York airport checkpoint
July 20 (UPI) -- Transportation Security Administration employees at a New York airport were able to reunite a distraught couple with a diamond that fell from an engagement ring at a security checkpoint.
Loose bull temporary shuts down New York highway
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Loose bull temporary shuts down New York highway
July 20 (UPI) -- Authorities and animal rescue groups in New York are attempting to capture an escaped bull that shut down a stretch of highway Tuesday morning.
Dump truck crash spills cow poop onto Florida highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dump truck crash spills cow poop onto Florida highway
July 20 (UPI) -- The Florida Highway Patrol said a section of interstate was closed when a crash involving a dump truck loaded with cow manure caused poop to spill into the roadway.
'Rare' tropical fish washes up on Oregon coast
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Rare' tropical fish washes up on Oregon coast
July 20 (UPI) -- An Oregon aquarium said a colorful, 100-pound fish that washed up in the state is known as an opah fish and is "rare to the Oregon coast."
Skydivers complete 32 high and low fives in the air for Guinness record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Skydivers complete 32 high and low fives in the air for Guinness record
July 20 (UPI) -- A pair of British skydiving instructors set a Guinness World Record when they managed to slap 32 high and low fives while plunging down to earth.
