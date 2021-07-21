Tennessee man frees trapped bear from inside his car

July 21 (UPI) -- A Tennessee man captured video of the unusual situation that resulted when a bear became trapped inside his car.

Joseph Deel posted a video to TikTok showing how he opened a door to his car while visiting Gatlinburg with friends and allowed a trapped bear to exit the vehicle.

The group shouted at the bear to get it to leave the area.

Deel said the car still seemed to be in functioning condition after the bear's exit, but the damage caused it to break down on his drive home to Johnson City. He said he had to leave the car at the side of a road, where someone broke in and stole the battery, catalytic converter and exhaust manifold.

Deel's insurance company declared the vehicle to be totaled.