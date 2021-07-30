Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 30, 2021 / 4:52 PM

Six orphaned kittens rescued from storm drain in New York

By
Police in Plattsburgh, N.Y., said six kittens heard crying inside a storm drain were rescued by members of the public and brought back to the police station, where they were fed by hand. Photo by 12019/Pixabay.com
Police in Plattsburgh, N.Y., said six kittens heard crying inside a storm drain were rescued by members of the public and brought back to the police station, where they were fed by hand. Photo by 12019/Pixabay.com

July 30 (UPI) -- Police in New York said members of the community helped rescue six kittens heard crying from inside a storm drain.

The Plattsburgh Police Department said officers were called to an intersection at which a resident heard kittens crying from inside a storm drain near where an adult cat, suspected to be the mother, was found dead on the road.

Advertisement

"Community members sprung into action and removed the 6 kittens from the drain," police said in a Facebook post.

The kittens were brought back to the police station, where officers and support workers used syringes and formula from a local veterinary office to feed them.

The department contacted local animal rehabilitation expert Sherry Deyo-Pugh, who agreed to foster the kittens.

"We are happy to report the kittens are in Sherry's care now, and are flourishing! Sherry even found every kitten a forever home," the post said.

Read More

Former New York resident reunited with class ring after 46 years Police remove trespassing alligator from resident's hot tub Llama on the lam runs loose through Ontario communities

Latest Headlines

North Carolina man scores his second six-digit lottery jackpot
Odd News // 36 minutes ago
North Carolina man scores his second six-digit lottery jackpot
July 30 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who tried his luck at the Carolina Keno lottery game won $100,000 -- his second-largest lottery prize in seven years.
Patrick Mahomes rookie card sells for record-breaking $4.3 million
Odd News // 50 minutes ago
Patrick Mahomes rookie card sells for record-breaking $4.3 million
July 30 (UPI) -- A 2017 rookie card signed by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sold for $4.3 million -- the highest price ever paid for an NFL card.
Health officials probe mystery bug bites in Virginia county
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Health officials probe mystery bug bites in Virginia county
July 30 (UPI) -- Virginia health officials and insect experts are trying to determine the origins of mysterious bug bites being reported by residents of one county.
Former New York resident reunited with class ring after 46 years
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Former New York resident reunited with class ring after 46 years
July 30 (UPI) -- A metal detecting hobbyist and the owner of a matchmaking company in New York reunited a man with the high school class ring he lost 46 years earlier.
Police remove trespassing alligator from resident's hot tub
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Police remove trespassing alligator from resident's hot tub
July 30 (UPI) -- A Texas police department shared body camera footage from the capture of an alligator found "swimming naked" in a hot tub "without regard to the owner's wishes."
Llama on the lam runs loose through Ontario communities
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Llama on the lam runs loose through Ontario communities
July 30 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Ontario are trying to find a loose llama spotted wandering through residential neighborhoods in a rural area of the province.
Maryland man reels in 301-pound swordfish after 8-hour struggle
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Maryland man reels in 301-pound swordfish after 8-hour struggle
July 30 (UPI) -- A Maryland man participating in a fishing tournament said it took him eight hours to reel in the 301-pound swordfish that earned him a state record.
Police officer rescues raccoon with can stuck over its head in New York
Odd News // 1 day ago
Police officer rescues raccoon with can stuck over its head in New York
July 29 (UPI) -- A police officer in New York had to chase down a panicking raccoon so he could rescue the animal from a can stuck over its head.
Dutch driver uses truck to dunk tea bag into hot water
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dutch driver uses truck to dunk tea bag into hot water
July 29 (UPI) -- A Dutch trucker took on a social media "tea bag challenge" and used his vehicle to drop a tea bag into a glass of hot water.
Woman wins $1 million lottery jackpot thanks to canceled flight
Odd News // 1 day ago
Woman wins $1 million lottery jackpot thanks to canceled flight
July 29 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman who claimed a $1 million lottery jackpot in Florida said she never would have bought the ticket if her flight home hadn't been canceled unexpectedly.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Visitor to Indiana casino scores record jackpot on $1 slot machine bet
Visitor to Indiana casino scores record jackpot on $1 slot machine bet
Workers digging well in back yard find world's largest sapphire cluster
Workers digging well in back yard find world's largest sapphire cluster
TikTok star's 2.56-inch mouth gape earns Guinness World Record
TikTok star's 2.56-inch mouth gape earns Guinness World Record
Tiger at Texas sanctuary declared world's oldest by Guinness World Records
Tiger at Texas sanctuary declared world's oldest by Guinness World Records
Pilots in Los Angeles warned after possible sighting of man wearing jetpack
Pilots in Los Angeles warned after possible sighting of man wearing jetpack
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/