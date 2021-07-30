Six orphaned kittens rescued from storm drain in New York

July 30 (UPI) -- Police in New York said members of the community helped rescue six kittens heard crying from inside a storm drain.

The Plattsburgh Police Department said officers were called to an intersection at which a resident heard kittens crying from inside a storm drain near where an adult cat, suspected to be the mother, was found dead on the road.

"Community members sprung into action and removed the 6 kittens from the drain," police said in a Facebook post.

The kittens were brought back to the police station, where officers and support workers used syringes and formula from a local veterinary office to feed them.

The department contacted local animal rehabilitation expert Sherry Deyo-Pugh, who agreed to foster the kittens.

"We are happy to report the kittens are in Sherry's care now, and are flourishing! Sherry even found every kitten a forever home," the post said.