Pilots in Los Angeles warned after possible sighting of man wearing jetpack

July 29 (UPI) -- Pilots flying in and out of Los Angeles International Airport were given a warning after a possible sighting of a man flying a jetpack in the area.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed a pilot contacted aid traffic control on Wednesday evening to report a possible sighting of a man wearing a jetpack flying in the area.

"A Boeing 747 pilot reported seeing an object that might have resembled a jetpack 15 miles east of LAX at 5,000 feet altitude," a Federal Aviation Administration representative told KABC-TV. "Out of an abundance of caution, air traffic controllers alerted other pilots in the vicinity."

The FAA said there were no unusual objects spotted on radar in the area Wednesday evening.

The possible sighting comes after a number of similar sightings in late 2020. A video captured in December shows something resembling a man wearing a jetpack in the sky over Los Angeles.

Investigators have suggested the object in the video could be a drone made to resemble a man.