Sept. 1 (UPI) -- An American Airlines pilot preparing to land in Los Angeles reported an unusual encounter at about 3,000 feet with a "guy in a jetpack."

A recording of the conversation between the pilot and air traffic control Sunday evening at Los Angeles International Airport recounted the incident.

"Tower, American 1997, we just passed a guy in a jetpack," the pilot said in the recording.

The pilot said the man wearing the jetpack was flying at about 3,000 feet, about 10 miles away from the airport. The man came within 300 yards of the plane, the pilot said.

A second pilot also reported spotting a man flying at a high altitude in the jetpack.

The jetpack sightings remained a mystery Tuesday, as no one had come forward to claim credit for the flight. Wearable personal aviation devices have been demonstrated before, but usually at much lower altitudes.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the investigation into the incident has been turned over to the Los Angeles Police Department.