Man wins $375,000 from lottery ticket bought because he was bored

July 27 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said he only bought the scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $375,000 jackpot because he was bored.

The Grand Strand man, whose identity was not released, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he bought a $10 Mighty Jumbo Bucks ticket from the OMKS LLC store in Myrtle Beach because he was bored and looking for something to do.

The man soon found his boredom alieved when he scratched off a $375,000 prize.

"I was completely shocked," the winner recalled. "I kept getting up and looking in the dresser drawer to make sure the ticket was still there."

The player said his shock continued even as he visited lottery headquarters to collect his prize.

"I was shaking in line at the Claims Center waiting my turn," he said.

The man said he has not decided what to do with his winnings.

"I'm just trying to enjoy the moment," he said.