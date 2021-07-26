Virginia man wins a second $100,000 lottery jackpot with same numbers

Bobby Johnson, of Chesapeake, Va., won two $100,000 jackpots from the Cash 5 with EZ Pick drawing in 16 months using the same set of numbers. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

July 26 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who collected a $100,000 jackpot from a Virginia Lottery drawing won the same amount again 16 months later using the same set of numbers.

Bobby Johnson, of Chesapeake, told Virginia Lottery officials he was stunned to discover he had matched all five numbers in the June 22 Cash 5 with EZ Match drawing, just 16 months after he won the same amount from the same game.

"Oh man, I was so happy," Johnson recalled of discovering he was a two-time winner.

Johnson said his ticket, bought at the 7-Eleven store in Chesapeake, bore the same set of numbers that earned him his original jackpot: 1-2-20-25-27.

Johnson said his latest winnings will join his previous jackpot in savings so he can use it to take care of his family.