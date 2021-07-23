Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 23, 2021 / 5:30 PM

Yorkie protects 10-year-old Toronto girl from attacking coyote

By

July 23 (UPI) -- A Toronto family's tiny Yorkshire terrier is being hailed as a hero after rescuing her 10-year-old owner from an attacking coyote.

Lily Kwan, 10, said she was walking Macy, her family's 6-year-old Yorkie, in the Scarborough neighborhood when a coyote started to chase them.

Advertisement

Lily said she started to run away and had to drop the 10-pound dog's leash because Macy refused to follow.

A neighbor's home security camera recorded video as Macy turned to confront the coyote.

"She's a super brave dog, I love her so much and I just though this tiny dog could protect this huge human being, trying to fight off this huge coyote," Lily told CTV News.

Macy survived the confrontation and is being treated by a veterinarian for multiple puncture wounds from the coyote's teeth. Lily's family said Macy was transferred to intensive care when one of the wounds became infected and she developed a fever, but she is expected to make a full recovery.

The Kwan family is crowdfunding to pay for Macy's veterinary care.

Read More

British Columbia coastal cleaning crew finds 9-year-old message in a bottle Overdue book returned to British library after 63 years Bear visits Tennessee mall, checks movie showtimes

Latest Headlines

British Columbia coastal cleaning crew finds 9-year-old message in a bottle
Odd News // 1 hour ago
British Columbia coastal cleaning crew finds 9-year-old message in a bottle
July 23 (UPI) -- A British Columbia crew cleaning up plastic waste on the coast found a message in a bottle tossed into the ocean by a Washington state teenager nine years earlier.
Overdue book returned to British library after 63 years
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Overdue book returned to British library after 63 years
July 23 (UPI) -- A library in England said a book was recently returned in the mail after 63 years with a note saying, "better late than never."
Bear visits Tennessee mall, checks movie showtimes
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Bear visits Tennessee mall, checks movie showtimes
July 23 (UPI) -- A Tennessee mall shared videos of a young black bear that paid a visit to the shopping center was filmed apparently trying to find a way into a movie theater.
Hemingway look-alikes compete at Key West festival
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Hemingway look-alikes compete at Key West festival
July 23 (UPI) -- Ernest Hemingway look-alikes are gathering in Florida to celebrate the life of the famed author and crown a champion impersonator.
World's longest cornhole game underway in Nebraska
Odd News // 4 hours ago
World's longest cornhole game underway in Nebraska
July 23 (UPI) -- Organizers of a world record attempt for the longest game of cornhole in Nebraska announced they met their goal Friday -- and they are still going.
Moose spotted on Colorado golf course captured at U.S. Army fort
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Moose spotted on Colorado golf course captured at U.S. Army fort
July 23 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado said a moose that was spotted wandering on a golf course was captured after making its way to a U.S. Army fort.
Ontario woman wins lottery jackpot after using same numbers for 5 years
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Ontario woman wins lottery jackpot after using same numbers for 5 years
July 22 (UPI) -- An Ontario woman collected a lottery jackpot of more than $165,000 using the same set of numbers that she has been entering in the drawing for five years.
German shepherd born without back paws learning to walk with prosthetics
Odd News // 23 hours ago
German shepherd born without back paws learning to walk with prosthetics
July 22 (UPI) -- A 1-year-old dog born without rear paws is now learning to walk in Florida with a set of custom-made prosthetic legs and paws.
Police responding to report of loose alligator in condo building find gold statue
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Police responding to report of loose alligator in condo building find gold statue
July 22 (UPI) -- Police in British Columbia responded Thursday to a report of an alligator loose inside a high-rise condo building, but arrived to find a realistic sculpture.
South Carolina angler reels in iPhone lost in the water 8 months earlier
Odd News // 1 day ago
South Carolina angler reels in iPhone lost in the water 8 months earlier
July 22 (UPI) -- An angler on a South Carolina river felt a tug on the end of his line reeled in an iPhone that had been lost in the water eight months earlier.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ontario woman wins lottery jackpot after using same numbers for 5 years
Ontario woman wins lottery jackpot after using same numbers for 5 years
'Rare' tropical fish washes up on Oregon coast
'Rare' tropical fish washes up on Oregon coast
Girl on Jersey Shore ride collides face-first with seagull
Girl on Jersey Shore ride collides face-first with seagull
Police responding to report of loose alligator in condo building find gold statue
Police responding to report of loose alligator in condo building find gold statue
Treasure hunters find whiskey that sank into Ontario lake in 1964
Treasure hunters find whiskey that sank into Ontario lake in 1964
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/