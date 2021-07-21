'Pillars' of mosquitoes fill the sky in Russian driver's video

July 21 (UPI) -- A man driving in a Russian village captured video of a massive swarm of mosquitoes that formed "pillars" stretching from the ground to high up in the sky.

Alexei Ponomarev said he was driving in Ust-Kamchatsk, a village in the far-eastern Kamchatka Krai region, when the giant cloud of mosquitoes made it difficult for him to see through his windshield.

"I can't say how high these pillars were, it seems, up to the clouds," Ponomarev told Kamchatinfo.ru. "There were many of them, both in the village itself and around."

Entomologist Lyudmila Lobkova said the mosquitoes were displaying a mating behavior. She said most of the insects in the footage were males, which do not bite humans, flying around a smaller group of females.