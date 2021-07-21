Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 21, 2021 / 5:44 PM

$125,000 lottery ticket nearly ended up tossed out truck window

By
Jerry Dennis, of Concord, N.C., said the Cash 5 lottery ticket that earned him a $120,000 jackpot was nearly tossed out the window of his truck while he was cleaning trash out of it. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery
Jerry Dennis, of Concord, N.C., said the Cash 5 lottery ticket that earned him a $120,000 jackpot was nearly tossed out the window of his truck while he was cleaning trash out of it. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

July 21 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said the Cash 5 lottery ticket that earned him a $120,000 prize nearly was tossed out the window of his truck.

Jerry Dennis, of Concord, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he was cleaning out his truck and tossing out the trash through the window recently when he came across the ticket he bought for the July 13 Cash 5 drawing.

Advertisement

"I about threw that ticket away," Dennis said. "I had it lying on the seat of my pickup. The other day I started cleaning out my truck and thought, 'I better check it. I feel lucky today.'"

The ticket, which Dennis had purchased from Sam's Mini Stop in Concord, turned out to be a $120,000 winner.

"I was tickled to death, I'll tell you that," Dennis recalled.

Dennis, who worked on a race team for about 15 years, said he plans to use some of his winnings to buy a new Cadillac and will give some of the windfall to his children.

Read More

Free lottery ticket from COVID-19 vaccination earns man $1 million Woman wins $2M from lottery ticket she received as a gift Uber Eats driver wins $250,000 in lottery

Latest Headlines

Missouri boy's 5-ounce sunfish breaks state record set by his dad
Odd News // 54 minutes ago
Missouri boy's 5-ounce sunfish breaks state record set by his dad
July 21 (UPI) -- A 13-year-old Missouri boy caught a longear sunfish that weighed 5 ounces, breaking a record that was set by his own father exactly one year earlier.
Treasure hunters find whiskey that sank into Ontario lake in 1964
Odd News // 56 minutes ago
Treasure hunters find whiskey that sank into Ontario lake in 1964
July 21 (UPI) -- A group of treasure hunters searching a Canadian lake were successful in their attempt to find some unusual sunken treasure: a bottle of whiskey that has been in the lake since 1964.
Roseate spoonbill spotted in Michigan for the first time
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Roseate spoonbill spotted in Michigan for the first time
July 21 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Michigan said the first roseate spoonbill bird ever spotted in the wild in the state might have escaped from a zoo.
'Pillars' of mosquitoes fill the sky in Russian driver's video
Odd News // 3 hours ago
'Pillars' of mosquitoes fill the sky in Russian driver's video
July 21 (UPI) -- A man driving in a Russian village captured video of a massive swarm of mosquitoes that formed "pillars" stretching from the ground to high up in the sky.
Tennessee man frees trapped bear from inside his car
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Tennessee man frees trapped bear from inside his car
July 21 (UPI) -- A Tennessee man captured video of the unusual situation that resulted when a bear became trapped inside his car.
Brazilian athlete breaks world record with 951 chest-to-ground burpees
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Brazilian athlete breaks world record with 951 chest-to-ground burpees
July 21 (UPI) -- A Brazilian athlete living in Singapore broke a Guinness World Record when he completed 951 chest-to-ground burpees in one hour.
Highway shut down after 'idiots' free cow from farm
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Highway shut down after 'idiots' free cow from farm
July 21 (UPI) -- Police in England said a highway was shut down temporarily after "idiots" forced a farmer's gate open and allowed a cow to escape.
Free lottery ticket from COVID-19 vaccination earns man $1 million
Odd News // 1 day ago
Free lottery ticket from COVID-19 vaccination earns man $1 million
July 20 (UPI) -- A Texas man who received a free scratch-off lottery ticket when he got his COVID-19 vaccine in Arkansas ended up claiming a $1 million jackpot.
Kitten rescued from 20-foot deep storm drain on Long Island
Odd News // 1 day ago
Kitten rescued from 20-foot deep storm drain on Long Island
July 20 (UPI) -- Police and animal rescuers in New York came to the assistance of a kitten that fell 20 feet down into a storm drain.
TSA reunites couple with diamond lost at New York airport checkpoint
Odd News // 1 day ago
TSA reunites couple with diamond lost at New York airport checkpoint
July 20 (UPI) -- Transportation Security Administration employees at a New York airport were able to reunite a distraught couple with a diamond that fell from an engagement ring at a security checkpoint.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Woman wins $2M from lottery ticket she received as a gift
Woman wins $2M from lottery ticket she received as a gift
'Rare' tropical fish washes up on Oregon coast
'Rare' tropical fish washes up on Oregon coast
Loose bull temporary shuts down New York highway
Loose bull temporary shuts down New York highway
Dump truck crash spills cow poop onto Florida highway
Dump truck crash spills cow poop onto Florida highway
Skydivers complete 32 high and low fives in the air for Guinness record
Skydivers complete 32 high and low fives in the air for Guinness record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/