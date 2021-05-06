Vera Giglio of Grosse Point Shores, Mich., said the Powerball ticket that earned her a $150,000 prize bore the same numbers she has been using in the drawing for years. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

May 6 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman learned the value of patience when she scored a $150,000 Powerball prize with the same numbers she has played every week for years.

Vera Giglio, 87, of Grosse Pointe Shores, matched four white balls and the Powerball in the March 27 drawing after buying a ticket from Moonlite Party Store in Clinton Township.

Giglio said she has been using the same numbers in the hopes of scoring a big prize for several years.

"I have been playing the same set of numbers every week for years," Giglio told Michigan Lottery officials. "I checked the winning numbers in the newspaper the following day and recognized them right away. It was very exciting!"

Giglio visited lottery headquarters to collect her $150,000 prize. She said she plans to use her winnings to pay off her bills.