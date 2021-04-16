Dhrupal Patel said he and his family were taking the scenic route home from a vacation in the Smokey Mountains when they stopped at the store where he bought a $777,777 winning lottery ticket. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

April 16 (UPI) -- A Virginia family said taking the scenic road home from their vacation led them to the store where they bought a lottery ticket and won a $777,777 jackpot.

Dhrupal Patel told Virginia Lottery officials he was driving home to Herndon with his wife and child after a vacation in the Smokey Mountains, and they decided to take the scenic route through country roads instead of the interstate.

The route led Patel to the Stop & Save store in Tazewell, Va., where the family stopped for coffee and snacks. Patel said he also decided to pick up an Electric 7s scratch-off lottery ticket.

Patel said he was back at home when he scratched off the ticket and revealed the $777,777 top prize.

"I was not able to talk," Patel recalled. "I couldn't believe it!"

Patel said he plans to use the money to take care of his family.

"I feel very blessed," he said.