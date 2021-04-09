April 9 (UPI) -- Road crews in Pennsylvania were left dealing with a sticky situation when two tractor-trailers collided under a highway overpass, causing one to spill its load of syrup.

Reports indicate one of the trucks jackknifed around 1 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 476 in West Conshohocken and collided with another truck underneath the overpass near Matsonford road.

The tractor-trailer carrying a load of syrup ended up on its side, spilling the sticky substance onto the roadway.

Crews were summoned to the scene to clean up the mess. No injuries were reported.