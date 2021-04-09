April 9 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts woman whose dog went missing five years ago was reunited with her pet, who was found wandering about 10 miles from home.

Renee Perry of Framingham said Bay, a basenji mix, went missing from her home in June 2016, when she was only 1 1/2 years old and was being watched by a sitter.

Advertisement

Perry said there was no sign of her missing pet until she received a message last week saying Bay had been captured by Missing Dogs Massachusetts and Needham Animal Control.

Missing Dogs Massachusetts volunteers said a Needham woman reported a dog that she had previously spotted in 2019 had returned to the area and was visiting her yard at least once a day.

The organization and animal control officers received permission from the woman to set up a trap in her yard, and the dog was safely captured after a few days.

The rescuers scanned the canine for a microchip and discovered she was the long-missing Bay.

"I didn't believe it at first. I saw the pictures, and it did look like her but her nose was darker; she just looked heavier; she just looked different," Perry told WBZ-TV.

Perry said Bay has been given a clean bill of health by a veterinarian and is settling back in at home.