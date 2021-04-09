Brian Jasper, of Fuquay Varina, N.C., said he stopped at a store in Fredericksburg, Va., to get dish soap for his job and ended up buying a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $1 million jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

April 9 (UPI) -- A man who stopped at a Virginia store to buy dish soap for his job ended up winning a $1 million lottery prize while running the errand.

Brian Jasper, of Fuquay Varina, N.C., told Virginia Lottery officials he builds paint booths for body shops, and during a recent job in the Fredericksburg, Va., area, he stopped into the Royal Farms store to pick up dish soap he needed for the job.

Jasper said he decided to buy a Commonwealth scratch-off lottery ticket in the store, and he scratched the ticket when he got back to his truck.

"I saw all the zeros, and it blew my mind," Jasper said. "I've never won something like this before!"

The ticket was a $1 million top-prize winner.

Jasper said he plans to invest his winnings back into his small business.