April 9 (UPI) -- A security camera at a Wisconsin high school captured the moment a lightning strike destroyed a tree right outside the building.

Jennifer Johnson, the principal at Wautoma High School, said lightning struck the tree just as students were sitting down to take the ACT Aspire test at 8:25 a.m. Thursday.

"Initially, the students and staff were startled by the event; however, after realizing what had just happened, they were fascinated by the rare incident that occurred just feet from them," Johnson told WBAY-TV.

A video recorded by a school security camera shows the moment the tree was illuminated by the bolt of lightning before crashing to the ground in pieces.

Johnson said no one was injured and there was no damage to the property other than the destroyed tree.