April 6 (UPI) -- A golden retriever stole the show during a Moscow weather reporter's live outdoor segment when he stole a colorful microphone and ran off with it.

Nadezhda Serezhkina, a weather reporter for TV station MIR 24, was delivering a live report in Moscow about spring weather in the capital when a golden retriever ran up and snatched the colorful microphone out of her hands.

Serezhkina was seen running after the golden retriever before the feed cut back to an anchor in the studio.

The reporter returned to the screen moments later with her microphone back in her hands and the golden retriever, named Martin, granting her on on-air interview.

The station said Martin is a "kind and playful" dog and Serezhkina is planning to visit the canine for a follow-up interview.