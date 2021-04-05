April 5 (UPI) -- The North Carolina Education Lottery said there were 6,523 winners and a total $2.4 million in prizes awarded when the Carolina Pick 3 drawing came up with the numbers 1-1-1.

Lottery officials said the triple-digit drawing -- colloquially known as "trips" -- resulted in 6,523 tickets matching all three numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing.

Advertisement

Winners of the Carolina Pick 3 drawing win either $250 or $500, depending on how much they paid for their tickets, resulting in a total payout of $2.4 million Sunday afternoon.

Officials said it was the third time in just two weeks that the Carolina Pick 3 has come up 1-1-1, after the March 23 evening drawing and the March 28 daytime drawing resulted in the same numbers.