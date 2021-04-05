April 5 (UPI) -- Traffic on a Georgia highway was brought to a stand-still by an unusual road hazard: a cow that fell from a livestock trailer and went running in the roadway.

The Dunwoody Police Department said the cow fell from a livestock trailer on Interstate 285 and police soon received calls about the animal running loose in traffic.

Police said three lanes of traffic ended up being closed completely for about an hour while officers and a witness with a rope chased after the loose bovine.

"Chasing people is a norm for officers. However, chasing cows on the interstate... not so much," the department said in a Facebook post.

The cow was safely recaptured and returned to its owner. The highway was reopened and traffic returned to normal.