March 26 (UPI) -- A steer that escaped from a slaughterhouse in early February was captured after wandering a Rhode Island town for nearly two months.

Johnston Police Chief Joseph Razza said the steer, which had been periodically seen in Johnson since escaping from the Rhode Island Beef & Veal slaughterhouse, was captured early Friday morning.

Razza said Legend Lewis, the Connecticut farmer who owns the steer, wrangled the bovine.

The police chief said the steer was taken back to Lewis' farm. He said the owners of a New Jersey animal sanctuary have expressed an interest in giving the steer a new permanent home.