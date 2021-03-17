March 17 (UPI) -- An Ohio police officer responded to a resident's home to remove a raccoon found sleeping in the dishwasher after it broke in through a bathroom light and ransacked the kitchen.

The North Ridgeville Police Department said the "masked bandit" broke into the home, trashed the kitchen and "took a well-deserved nap" in the home's dishwasher, where it was found by a resident.

Advertisement

Patrolman John Metzo, nicknamed the department's "absurd animal call officer" after previous encounters with a kangaroo and a cow, responded to the home to remove the invading raccoon.

The raccoon was safely removed from the home without injury, the department said.