Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A sharp-shooting Kansas game warden rescued two bucks with their antlers locked together by shooting an antler off without injuring either animal.

The Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism Game Wardens said in a Facebook post that a bow hunter had reported the two deer with their antlers locked together in Jackson County, and that the hunter notified game wardens.

The game wardens located the bucks, but couldn't get too close because the animals still were struggling violently.

Game warden Jeff Clouser was able to get a clear shot and used his gun to shoot an antler, breaking it and freeing the two deer.